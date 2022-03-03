Morgan State looks to make it four in a row against Coppin State when the two programs meet in women's basketball.

Morgan State (16-7) looks to extend a three-game win streak when it visits Coppin State (15-11) on Senior Night at Physical Education Complex Arena on Thursday night.

How to Watch Morgan State at Coppin State in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 3, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: Next Level Sports

Coppin State snapped a six-game losing streak against Morgan State with a 67-65 victory over the Lady Bears earlier this season. Coppin State’s Mossi Staples stole the inbounds pass below the midcourt stripe with 10.5 seconds remaining and scored a layup to give the Eagles a four-point lead with 6.1 seconds left in the contest.

Staples led all scorers with 21 points in the victory for Coppin State, snapping a nine-game regular-season losing streak to Morgan State with an upset victory on the road.

Most recently, Coppin State defeated Delaware State 67-55 on Monday, with Staples once again leading the effort by scoring 20 points in the win. As for Morgan State, it took down Maryland-Eastern Shore 62-60 on Monday.

The two MEAC rivals now look to end the season on a high note in Thursday night’s clash.

