How to Watch Mount St. Mary's vs. Bryant: NEC Tournament Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch the No. 3 seed Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (15-12) and the No. 7 Bryant Bulldogs (10-21) play to decide the NEC conference champion on Sunday at 12:00 PM.
- Game Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Knott Arena
Key Stats for Mount St. Mary's vs. Bryant
- The Mountaineers put up just 0.3 more points per game (63.7) than the Bulldogs allow (63.4).
- When Mount St. Mary's scores more than 63.4 points, it is 9-2.
- Bryant is 7-7 when giving up fewer than 63.7 points.
- The Bulldogs put up just 3.8 fewer points per game (56.9) than the Mountaineers allow their opponents to score (60.7).
- When it scores more than 60.7 points, Bryant is 5-4.
- Mount St. Mary's has a 9-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 56.9 points.
- The Mountaineers are at the 184th spot in college basketball's scoring charts (63.7 PPG), while the Bulldogs allow the 177th-fewest points per game (63.4) in the country.
- The 314th-ranked scoring college basketball team (56.9 PPG) is Bryant, while the Mount St. Mary's squad ranks 117th in the country defensively (60.7 PPG).
Mount St. Mary's Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/24/2022
Sacred Heart
W 63-40
Home
2/26/2022
Cent. Conn. St.
W 64-47
Home
3/3/2022
Saint Francis (PA)
W 61-48
Away
3/7/2022
Saint Francis (PA)
W 69-53
Home
3/10/2022
Wagner
W 62-50
Home
3/13/2022
Bryant
-
Home
Bryant Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/24/2022
Saint Francis (BKN)
L 70-66
Home
2/26/2022
Wagner
W 51-47
Away
3/3/2022
LIU
L 48-47
Home
3/7/2022
Saint Francis (BKN)
W 65-63
Away
3/10/2022
Fairleigh Dickinson
W 44-38
Away
3/13/2022
Mount St. Mary's
-
Away
