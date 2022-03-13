Skip to main content

How to Watch Mount St. Mary's vs. Bryant: NEC Tournament Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Watch the No. 3 seed Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (15-12) and the No. 7 Bryant Bulldogs (10-21) play to decide the NEC conference champion on Sunday at 12:00 PM.

How to Watch Mount St. Mary's vs. Bryant

Key Stats for Mount St. Mary's vs. Bryant

  • The Mountaineers put up just 0.3 more points per game (63.7) than the Bulldogs allow (63.4).
  • When Mount St. Mary's scores more than 63.4 points, it is 9-2.
  • Bryant is 7-7 when giving up fewer than 63.7 points.
  • The Bulldogs put up just 3.8 fewer points per game (56.9) than the Mountaineers allow their opponents to score (60.7).
  • When it scores more than 60.7 points, Bryant is 5-4.
  • Mount St. Mary's has a 9-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 56.9 points.
  • The Mountaineers are at the 184th spot in college basketball's scoring charts (63.7 PPG), while the Bulldogs allow the 177th-fewest points per game (63.4) in the country.
  • The 314th-ranked scoring college basketball team (56.9 PPG) is Bryant, while the Mount St. Mary's squad ranks 117th in the country defensively (60.7 PPG).

Mount St. Mary's Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/24/2022

Sacred Heart

W 63-40

Home

2/26/2022

Cent. Conn. St.

W 64-47

Home

3/3/2022

Saint Francis (PA)

W 61-48

Away

3/7/2022

Saint Francis (PA)

W 69-53

Home

3/10/2022

Wagner

W 62-50

Home

3/13/2022

Bryant

-

Home

Bryant Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/24/2022

Saint Francis (BKN)

L 70-66

Home

2/26/2022

Wagner

W 51-47

Away

3/3/2022

LIU

L 48-47

Home

3/7/2022

Saint Francis (BKN)

W 65-63

Away

3/10/2022

Fairleigh Dickinson

W 44-38

Away

3/13/2022

Mount St. Mary's

-

Away

How To Watch

March
13
2022

NEC Tournament: Bryant at Mount St. Mary's

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
