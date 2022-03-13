How to Watch Mount St. Mary's vs. Bryant: NEC Tournament Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Watch the No. 3 seed Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (15-12) and the No. 7 Bryant Bulldogs (10-21) play to decide the NEC conference champion on Sunday at 12:00 PM.

How to Watch Mount St. Mary's vs. Bryant

Game Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022

Sunday, March 13, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Knott Arena

Key Stats for Mount St. Mary's vs. Bryant

The Mountaineers put up just 0.3 more points per game (63.7) than the Bulldogs allow (63.4).

When Mount St. Mary's scores more than 63.4 points, it is 9-2.

Bryant is 7-7 when giving up fewer than 63.7 points.

The Bulldogs put up just 3.8 fewer points per game (56.9) than the Mountaineers allow their opponents to score (60.7).

When it scores more than 60.7 points, Bryant is 5-4.

Mount St. Mary's has a 9-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 56.9 points.

The Mountaineers are at the 184th spot in college basketball's scoring charts (63.7 PPG), while the Bulldogs allow the 177th-fewest points per game (63.4) in the country.

The 314th-ranked scoring college basketball team (56.9 PPG) is Bryant, while the Mount St. Mary's squad ranks 117th in the country defensively (60.7 PPG).

Mount St. Mary's Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/24/2022 Sacred Heart W 63-40 Home 2/26/2022 Cent. Conn. St. W 64-47 Home 3/3/2022 Saint Francis (PA) W 61-48 Away 3/7/2022 Saint Francis (PA) W 69-53 Home 3/10/2022 Wagner W 62-50 Home 3/13/2022 Bryant - Home

Bryant Schedule