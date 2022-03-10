Jan 29, 2017; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Members of the Virginia Tech Hokies bench wear pink shoes to honor breast cancer awareness during the game against the Boston College Eagles at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 seed Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (14-12) are taking on the No. 4 seed Wagner Seahawks (17-11) in the NEC Tournament on Thursday at Knott Arena. Watch the matchup at 7:00 PM.

How to Watch Mount St. Mary's vs. Wagner

Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Thursday, March 10, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Arena: Knott Arena

Knott Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Mount St. Mary's vs. Wagner

The Mountaineers average 5.7 more points per game (63.8) than the Seahawks give up (58.1).

Mount St. Mary's has a 12-4 record when scoring more than 58.1 points.

Wagner is 15-5 when allowing fewer than 63.8 points.

The Seahawks average only 0.1 fewer points per game (61.0) than the Mountaineers give up to opponents (61.1).

When it scores more than 61.1 points, Wagner is 13-2.

Mount St. Mary's record is 11-4 when it allows fewer than 61.0 points.

The Mountaineers are at the 184th spot in the nation's scoring charts (63.8 PPG), while the Seahawks allow the 67th-fewest points per game (58.1) in the nation.

The 239th-ranked scoring college basketball team (61.0 PPG) is Wagner, while the Mount St. Mary's squad ranks 126th in the nation defensively (61.1 PPG).

Mount St. Mary's Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 LIU L 60-46 Away 2/24/2022 Sacred Heart W 63-40 Home 2/26/2022 Cent. Conn. St. W 64-47 Home 3/3/2022 Saint Francis (PA) W 61-48 Away 3/7/2022 Saint Francis (PA) W 69-53 Home 3/10/2022 Wagner - Home

Wagner Schedule