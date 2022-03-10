Skip to main content

How to Watch Mount St. Mary's vs. Wagner: NEC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 3 seed Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (14-12) are taking on the No. 4 seed Wagner Seahawks (17-11) in the NEC Tournament on Thursday at Knott Arena. Watch the matchup at 7:00 PM.

How to Watch Mount St. Mary's vs. Wagner

Key Stats for Mount St. Mary's vs. Wagner

  • The Mountaineers average 5.7 more points per game (63.8) than the Seahawks give up (58.1).
  • Mount St. Mary's has a 12-4 record when scoring more than 58.1 points.
  • Wagner is 15-5 when allowing fewer than 63.8 points.
  • The Seahawks average only 0.1 fewer points per game (61.0) than the Mountaineers give up to opponents (61.1).
  • When it scores more than 61.1 points, Wagner is 13-2.
  • Mount St. Mary's record is 11-4 when it allows fewer than 61.0 points.
  • The Mountaineers are at the 184th spot in the nation's scoring charts (63.8 PPG), while the Seahawks allow the 67th-fewest points per game (58.1) in the nation.
  • The 239th-ranked scoring college basketball team (61.0 PPG) is Wagner, while the Mount St. Mary's squad ranks 126th in the nation defensively (61.1 PPG).

Mount St. Mary's Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

LIU

L 60-46

Away

2/24/2022

Sacred Heart

W 63-40

Home

2/26/2022

Cent. Conn. St.

W 64-47

Home

3/3/2022

Saint Francis (PA)

W 61-48

Away

3/7/2022

Saint Francis (PA)

W 69-53

Home

3/10/2022

Wagner

-

Home

Wagner Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Cent. Conn. St.

W 65-58

Away

2/24/2022

Fairleigh Dickinson

W 63-59

Home

2/26/2022

Bryant

L 51-47

Home

3/3/2022

Merrimack

W 79-67

Away

3/7/2022

LIU

W 66-55

Home

3/10/2022

Mount St. Mary's

-

Away

How To Watch

March
10
2022

NEC Tournament: Wagner at Mount St. Mary's

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
