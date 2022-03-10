How to Watch Mount St. Mary's vs. Wagner: NEC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 3 seed Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (14-12) are taking on the No. 4 seed Wagner Seahawks (17-11) in the NEC Tournament on Thursday at Knott Arena. Watch the matchup at 7:00 PM.
Key Stats for Mount St. Mary's vs. Wagner
- The Mountaineers average 5.7 more points per game (63.8) than the Seahawks give up (58.1).
- Mount St. Mary's has a 12-4 record when scoring more than 58.1 points.
- Wagner is 15-5 when allowing fewer than 63.8 points.
- The Seahawks average only 0.1 fewer points per game (61.0) than the Mountaineers give up to opponents (61.1).
- When it scores more than 61.1 points, Wagner is 13-2.
- Mount St. Mary's record is 11-4 when it allows fewer than 61.0 points.
- The Mountaineers are at the 184th spot in the nation's scoring charts (63.8 PPG), while the Seahawks allow the 67th-fewest points per game (58.1) in the nation.
- The 239th-ranked scoring college basketball team (61.0 PPG) is Wagner, while the Mount St. Mary's squad ranks 126th in the nation defensively (61.1 PPG).
Mount St. Mary's Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
LIU
L 60-46
Away
2/24/2022
Sacred Heart
W 63-40
Home
2/26/2022
Cent. Conn. St.
W 64-47
Home
3/3/2022
Saint Francis (PA)
W 61-48
Away
3/7/2022
Saint Francis (PA)
W 69-53
Home
3/10/2022
Wagner
-
Home
Wagner Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Cent. Conn. St.
W 65-58
Away
2/24/2022
Fairleigh Dickinson
W 63-59
Home
2/26/2022
Bryant
L 51-47
Home
3/3/2022
Merrimack
W 79-67
Away
3/7/2022
LIU
W 66-55
Home
3/10/2022
Mount St. Mary's
-
Away
