Mount St. Mary’s takes on Longwood in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament for women's college basketball.

No. 16 Longwood (21-11) finished second in the Big South behind Campbell but won the conference tournament to end the season as the best team in the conference. The Lancers enter the First Four of the NCAA tournament this year as a No. 16 seed, same as their opponents in Mount St. Mary’s (16-12), who finished third in the NEC before also taking their conference tournament championship. The winner will take on No. 1 N.C. State in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

How to Watch First Four: Mount St. Mary's vs. Longwood in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Mar. 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch First Four: Mount St. Mary's vs. Longwood in Woman’s Basketball online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Lancers started the season with a huge loss to No. 4 Maryland but it was a valuable game that will prepare them for the NCAA tournament:

The Mountaineers are led up and down by Kendall Bresee. She is leading the team in points, rebounds, assists and blocks this season with 14.7, 7.4, 4.0 and 1.0 per game. She is shooting 37-25-71 splits for an uneven, inefficient season, but nonetheless, as the star of her school.

They take on a Lancers team that is built around two stars.

Kyla McMakin this season is averaging 18.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game, pacing her team from the perimeter.

Her teammate, Akila Smith, is averaging 16.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.9 blocks per game while patrolling the painted area.

That duo has been great all season for the Lancers and has been tested all season with games against the Terrapins, No. 14 Iowa State and in conference.

Now, they have the opportunity to win today and advance on to take on a tough, championship-caliber Wolfpack team in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.