Colorado State and UNLV battle for the Mountain West Tournament Championship and automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday night.

Colorado State won its third game in three days on Tuesday night when it pulled off a big upset of second-seeded New Mexico. The Rams had lost to the Lobos twice during the regular season but got their revenge with the 82-71 semifinal win.

How to Watch the Mountain West Championship Colorado State vs. UNLV in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 9, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

The Rams had upset Wyoming on Monday 51-38 and kept the momentum going to earn a surprise berth into the championship game.

They have now beat the number two and three seeds and will look to do it against the top-seeded UNLV in the championship game.

The Rebels beat the Rams 80-69 in their only meeting of the year just 11 days ago.

Wednesday night, they will look to do the same thing as they try and complete a great season with a tournament championship.

UNLV finished the regular season 23-6, but had lost two of three coming into the tournament, but didn't let that affect it in beating Utah State and Air Force in its first two games.

It will be the favorite in this game, but Colorado State is riding high after two big upsets and the Rams will be looking to do it again for the championship

