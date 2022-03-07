Air Force and Nevada battle in the second quarterfinal of the Mountain West tournament on Monday evening.

Air Force finished the regular season strong, winning six of its last eight games to finish 17–12 overall and 11–7 in the Mountain West. The strong ending helped the Falcons secure the fifth seed and a quarterfinal date with Nevada.

How to Watch: Mountain West Quarterfinal: Air Force vs. Nevada in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 7, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the Mountain West Quarterfinal: Air Force vs. Nevada game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Falcons lost twice to the Wolf Pack this season, most recently on Jan. 24 when Nevada beat them in a 40–39 defensive battle.

On Monday night, the Falcons will look to get their revenge and end the Wolf Pack's season with a quarterfinal loss.

Nevada comes into the conference tournament after going just 2–2 in its last four games to wrap up the regular season.

It was not the ending the Wolf Pack were hoping for, but they held on to the four seed and Monday they will look to start a run in the tournament.

The winner of this game will get a semifinal date likely with top-seeded UNLV on Tuesday.

Both of these teams have been up and down this year, but are capable of getting the win on Monday night, which should make this a great game.

Regional restrictions may apply.