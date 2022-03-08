How to Watch Mountain West Quarterfinal: San Diego State vs. New Mexico

San Diego State and New Mexico battle Monday night in the third quarterfinal of the Mountain West tournament.

San Diego State snapped a two-game losing streak when it knocked off Boise State 65-56 in the first round of the Mountain West tournament.

Game Date: March 7, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

The Aztecs avenged a loss to the Broncos back on Feb. 5 to earn a quarterfinal matchup with No. 2 seed New Mexico.

The Aztecs are now back to .500 on the year at 15-15 and are looking to pull off an upset of a Lobos team that they lost to twice this year.

New Mexico finished the regular season 23-8 after it went 15-4 in its last 19 games.

The Lobos have played well, but are just 4-3 in their last seven games and are looking to get back in a groove and make a run at the Mountain West title.

Monday they will look to beat the Aztecs for a third time and earn a berth into the semifinals where they will play the winner of Wyoming and Colorado State on Tuesday night.

San Diego State will be the underdog in this game, but have played New Mexico tough and will be looking to pull off the big upset Monday night.

