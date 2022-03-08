Skip to main content

How to Watch Mountain West Quarterfinal: Wyoming vs. Colorado State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wyoming and Colorado State play in the fourth quarterfinal in the Mountain West women's basketball tournament on Monday night.

Wyoming and Colorado State will battle Monday night for the third time in the last three weeks. They split the first two games with both teams winning at home.

Game Date: March 7, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the Wyoming vs. Colorado State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wyoming lost at Colorado State, 56-45, but got its revenge five days ago when it beat the Rams, 69-63, in overtime to wrap up its regular season.

The loss to the Rams was the Cowgirls only loss in its last eight games, as they finished the regular season strong and secured the third seed for the tournament.

The Cowgirls have been playing well, but will have a tough game against a Colorado State team that is coming off a big 82-43 win over San Jose State on Sunday.

The Rams had won four in a row before the losing streak, which included the big win against Wyoming.

Despite the differences in the two teams seeds, this should be a great game to wrap up the quarterfinal round of the Mountain West tournament.

