Colorado State and New Mexico battle Tuesday night in the second semifinal of the Mountain West women's basketball tournament.

Colorado State got its second straight win on Monday when it upset No. 3 seed Wyoming, 51-38, in the quarterfinals.

How to Watch Mountain West Semifinal: Colorado State vs. New Mexico in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 8, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the Colorado State vs. New Mexico game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win helped them avenge an overtime loss to the Cowgirls five days earlier. The Rams may have stumbled to a 9-9 Mountain West record, but they will try to pull off another upset against No. 2 seed New Mexico.

The Lobos beat the Rams twice this year and will be looking to do it again on Tuesday night.

New Mexico set up this semifinal matchup by slipping by San Diego State 63-60 on Monday night. It was a closer than expected game, but the Lobos were able to do enough to avoid the upset.

It was a tough end to the regular season for New Mexico, as it went just 6-4 to end the regular season after starting 8-0 in Mountain West play.

The Lobos are looking to put that behind them and continue their run to the conference championship game on Wednesday against either UNLV or Air Force.

Regional restrictions may apply.