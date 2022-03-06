Skip to main content

How to Watch Mountain West Tournament, First Round: Boise State vs. San Diego State in Women’s College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mountain West tournament features the Boise State Broncos taking on the San Diego State Aztecs on Sunday.

The Mountain West tournament features three first round matchups to qualify for the quarterfinals, with Boise State (8-20) taking on San Diego State (14-15). This game's winner advances to the quarterfinals of the Mountain West tournament to take on New Mexico with a berth in the semifinals on the line. 

Neither team had their best season, but this starts a new part for the Broncs and Aztecs that could change the course of their overall season.

How to Watch Mountain West Tournament, First Round: Boise State vs. San Diego State in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live Stream Mountain West Tournament, First Round: Boise State vs. San Diego State in Women’s College Basketball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Aztecs won the first game over the Broncos 80-63 behind 55 combined points from Asia Avinger and Mallory Adams.

In that game, Avinger went for 30 points, seven rebounds and five assists with Adams adding 25 points and eight rebounds. The team jumped out to a 25-17 lead, then stretched it to 64-46 after the third quarter to cruise to a win.

The second game went to the Broncos with a 72-63 win thanks to a better overall defensive performance.

Five Broncos scored in double figures, led by Abby Muse with 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. She really set the tone for the team with her leadership and all-around play.

The Broncos won the game in the first half, jumping out 37-25, then holding on for the win.

The winner will take on No. 2 seed New Mexico in the quarterfinals.

This season both the Broncos and Aztecs lost both games to the Lobos, making this an uphill battle for whoever comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Mountain West Tournament, First Round: Boise State vs. San Diego State

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_17812302
