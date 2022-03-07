Skip to main content

How to Watch Mountain West Tournament, First Round: San Jose State vs. Colorado State in Women’s College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The final first round game in the Mountain West Tournament features the San Jose State Spartans and Colorado State Rams on Sunday evening.

The third and final first round matchup in the Mountain West Tournament in women’s basketball features San Jose State (14-15) and Colorado State (18-10). The Spartans finished at the bottom of the conference ,while the Rams finished in the middle of the pack. 

There is no doubt that the Rams had a better overall season and look to easily advance. The winner takes on Wyoming in the quarterfinals.

How to Watch Mountain West Tournament, First Round: San Jose State vs. Colorado State in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 6, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live Stream Mountain West Tournament, First Round: San Jose State vs. Colorado State in Women’s Basketball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This season the Rams beat the Spartans in both of their meetings.

In the first game, the Rams won 90-64 behind dominant runs that bookend the game. Upe Atosu led the way with 32 points and five assists in the win

Then in the second game the Rams won again 84-70. This time McKenna Hofschild led the way with 32 points (11-for-11 from the line), seven assists and five rebounds. Atosu added 22 points (12-for-12 from the line).

If the Rams win again today, they will take on the Cowgirls, who they went 1-1 against this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

