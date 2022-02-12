How to Watch Navy at Army in Women's College Basketball

Army (12-10) plays host to Navy (7-15) on Saturday in a Patriot League women's basketball contest.

Army enters this game on a two-game losing streak, including a 69-56 loss on Wednesday against Boston University.

Sam McNaughton led the team with 19 points on 9-for-20 shooting in the loss, while Sabria Hunter added 14 points on 7-for-15 shooting with six rebounds. Alisa Fallin pulled down another seven boards, but shot just 4-for-12 on her way to nine points. The team was 3-for-11 from deep.

Navy is 4-8 in conference play and is coming off of a 58-51 road loss to Lafayette on Wednesday. Jennifer Coleman, one of the top mid-major players in the nation, was tremendous in the loss, scoring 22 points on 8-for-20 shooting and also grabbing 20 rebounds. She added four assists and two steals as well. Sydne Watts added another 12 points, but the team as a whole shot just 33.9% from the floor.

These teams last met in January, with Navy winning at home 61-60. Coleman had 22 points and 10 boards in the win, while Army shot just 31.7%.

