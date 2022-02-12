Skip to main content

How to Watch Navy at Army in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Navy visits Army on Saturday in a women's college basketball contest.

Army (12-10) plays host to Navy (7-15) on Saturday in a Patriot League women's basketball contest.

How to Watch Navy at Army today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Watch Navy at Army online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Army enters this game on a two-game losing streak, including a 69-56 loss on Wednesday against Boston University.

Sam McNaughton led the team with 19 points on 9-for-20 shooting in the loss, while Sabria Hunter added 14 points on 7-for-15 shooting with six rebounds. Alisa Fallin pulled down another seven boards, but shot just 4-for-12 on her way to nine points. The team was 3-for-11 from deep.

Navy is 4-8 in conference play and is coming off of a 58-51 road loss to Lafayette on Wednesday. Jennifer Coleman, one of the top mid-major players in the nation, was tremendous in the loss, scoring 22 points on 8-for-20 shooting and also grabbing 20 rebounds. She added four assists and two steals as well. Sydne Watts added another 12 points, but the team as a whole shot just 33.9% from the floor.

These teams last met in January, with Navy winning at home 61-60. Coleman had 22 points and 10 boards in the win, while Army shot just 31.7%.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
12
2022

Navy at Army in Women's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
11:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Army Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Navy at Army in Women's College Basketball

just now
ES Setif Al Ahly
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch Horoya AC vs. ES Sétif

10 minutes ago
lille
Ligue 1

How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. Lille

10 minutes ago
Galatasaray
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Kayserispor

10 minutes ago
genk soccer stadium
Primeira Liga

How to Watch Braga vs SPacos de Ferreira

30 minutes ago
lebron-james
SI Guide

LeBron and the Lakers Test Their Mettle Against the Warriors

1 hour ago
lazio
Serie A

How to Watch Lazio vs. Bologna

2 hours ago
imago1009749935h
Serie A

How to Watch Lazio vs. Bologna in Canada

2 hours ago
Paris Toulouse Ligue 2
Dominos Ligue 2

How to Watch Valenciennes FC vs. Toulouse

2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy