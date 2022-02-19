Navy attempts to snap a four-game losing streak when it faces Holy Cross in women's basketball.

Navy (7-17) looks to get back into the win column when it travels to take on Holy Cross (16-9) in Worcester on Saturday.

How to Watch Navy at Holy Cross in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Navy women’s basketball has lost four games in a row to Holy Cross and are attempting to get their fifth conference win of the season against the Crusaders.

Last season, Holy Cross defeated the Midshipwomen 63-53 in Annapolis. After a 17-day winter break, Navy was flat coming out of the gates and trailed Holy Cross 22-10 after the first quarter. Navy outscored the Crusaders 43-41 in the final three quarters but it wasn’t enough to dig out of the early hole.

Holy Cross looks to remain hot in the Patriot League where they’re 10-4 on the season and look to keep pace in the standings after falling to Boston University on Wednesday.

The Crusaders are also 10-4 at home this season and haven’t lost a home game to Navy since the 2018 season.

