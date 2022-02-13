How to Watch NC State at Duke in Women's College Basketball

NC State looks to stay at the top of the ACC today when it takes on Duke in women's college basketball.

This season, No. 5 NC State (22-3) is at the top of the ACC with only one loss as it hits the road to take on a quality Duke (15-8) team. The Wolfpack have won three games in a row and have only one loss in conference to Notre Dame while the Blue Devils have lost four of their last six games. This is a big game for both teams as the Wolfpack aims for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and the Blue Devils look to make the tournament in general.

How to Watch NC State at Duke today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Watch NC State at Duke online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wolfpack got 22 points and eight rebounds off the bench from Diamond Johnson in their last win over Boston College (85-78):

In their first game this season, the Wolfpack routed the Blue Devils 84-60.

Elissa Cunane dropped 23 points and six rebounds to pace the win, with only two others in double-figures in Raina Perez and Jada Boyd scoring 10 points each. Four other players chipped in with seven-plus points as well.

Once the Wolfpack jumped out to a 20-point halftime lead, there was no looking back.

The Blue Devils got 14 points, four rebounds and four assists from Shayeann Day-Wilson. As a team, they struggled shooting 36.1% from the field with 17 turnovers to 11 assists and they just could not get a rhythm going on either end of the floor.

Back when they played for the first time both teams were ranked, but today the Blue Devils are on the outside looking into the Top 25.

Regional restrictions may apply.