How to Watch NC State at Miami in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 5 ranked N.C. State Wolfpack take on the Miami Hurricanes in ACC basketball action.

This season, the N.C. State Wolfpack (13-2) are riding high as one of the best teams in the country and are already off to a great 4-0 start in ACC play with the Miami Hurricanes (7-4) looking for their first conference win. So far this season the Wolfpack have two losses by a combined 11 points to the No. 1 and No. 17 ranked teams in the country. They are for real this season.

How to Watch NC State at Miami today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Watch NC State at Miami online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wolfpack ran the Tar Heels off the court in a 72-45 win in their last outing showing exactly why they are the No. 5 team in the country:

Do not change the dial basketball fans, this was originally meant to be the Hurricanes against the Louisville Cardinals, but due to that being postponed, it has been shifted to the Hurricanes and Wolfpack today.

This season the Wolfpack are absolutely crushing teams to the tune of 80.6 points per game and only allowing 57.0 points to their opponents.

Taking out the two losses, they are averaging 82.4 points and only allowing 54.4 points to their opponents.

The offense is a balanced attack led by Elissa Cunane who is averaging 13.5 points and 7.7 rebounds per game on 53-46-82 splits. She is complimented off the bench by Diamond Johnson who is adding 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game on 49-44-80 splits. The duo are a huge part of why the Wolfpack are serious Final Four contenders this season.

For the Hurricanes, they are averaging 62.6 points per game and giving up 55.6 points to their opponents.

They are carried by Kelsey Marshall who is averaging 14.3 points per game, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, leading the team in points and assists overall this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

NC State at Miami

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
