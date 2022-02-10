The N.C. State Wolfpack look to keep their distance at the top of the ACC against the Boston College Eagles.

No. 5 ranked N.C. State (21-3) look to keep rolling after two wins by a combined 31 points following its third loss of the season and first in conference play against Boston College (15-8). This is the first game of the season between the Wolfpack and Eagles as they inch closer to the conference tournament.

How to Watch NC State at Boston College today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Watch NC State at Boston College online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This season the Eagles have been a mixed bag against good teams. In their six games against ranked teams, they are 1-5, with close calls in losses to No. 25 North Carolina (73-76) and No. 3 Louisville (53-63), a tough win over No. 19 Notre Dame (73-71) and then one-sided losses against No. 14 Georgia Tech (68-49), No. 3 Louisville (79-49) and No. 20 Notre Dame (74-61).

To get the win they will rely on a balanced offense with Elissa Cunane (13.2 points and 7.9 rebounds) and Diamond Johnson (11.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game) along with six other players averaging at least five points per game.

Both of these teams can score with the best of them and will lean on their offenses for a huge win in conference play today.

Regional restrictions may apply.