    • December 2, 2021
    How to Watch NC State at Indiana in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two of the nation's top teams meet Thursday when No. 2 NC State faces off with No. 6 Indiana.
    No. 2 NC State (6-1) will go on the road to face No. 6 Indiana  (5-1) as part of this year's Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

    Both teams have a loss this season, but both were losses to other top teams.

    The Wolfpack opened the season a loss to No. 1 South Carolina, falling 66-57. Since then, NC State has won six in a row, including a 78-60 win over then-No. 2 Maryland on Thursday.

    As for Indiana, its only loss was by three points to defending champion Stanford, while the team has a 88-67 win over a ranked Kentucky team.

    The Wolfpack are 16th in points per game 80.3, led by center Elissa Cunane's 14.4 per contest. Cunane has been focusing more of her attention on the paint this season, dropping from 1.3 three-point attempts per game last year to 0.6 this year, which has contributed to the slight drop in her overall scoring numbers. 

    As for Indiana, the Hoosiers don't blow anyone away on paper, ranking 67th in scoring offense, 81st in scoring defense and 52nd in average margin. But the team is 23rd in field-goal percentage and 34th in three-point field goal percentage, led by Mackenzie Holmes's 15.3 points per game. All five starters average double-digit points per game, while four of the five average at least five rebounds per game.

    These teams met in last season's Sweet 16, with Indiana winning 73-70. Ali Patberg scored 17 in the win, while Cunane had 15 points and 12 boards in the loss.

