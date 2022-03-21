NC State vs. Kansas State: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

How to Watch NC State vs. Kansas State: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
How to Watch NC State vs. Kansas State
- Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Arena: Reynolds Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!
Key Stats for NC State vs. Kansas State
- The Wolfpack put up 77.0 points per game, 17.2 more points than the 59.8 the Wildcats give up.
- NC State has a 24-2 record when putting up more than 59.8 points.
- Kansas State is 19-9 when allowing fewer than 77.0 points.
- The Wildcats put up an average of 66.4 points per game, 9.0 more points than the 57.4 the Wolfpack give up.
- Kansas State has put together a 17-4 record in games it scores more than 57.4 points.
- NC State is 23-1 when it gives up fewer than 66.4 points.
- The Wolfpack are at the 13th spot in college basketball's scoring charts (77.0 PPG), while the Wildcats allow the 93rd-fewest points per game (59.8) in the nation.
- The 131st-ranked scoring college basketball team (66.4 PPG) is Kansas State, while the NC State squad ranks 51st in the nation defensively (57.4 PPG).
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Virginia Tech
W 68-66
Away
3/4/2022
Florida State
W 84-54
Home
3/5/2022
Virginia Tech
W 70-55
Home
3/6/2022
Miami (FL)
W 60-47
Home
3/19/2022
Longwood
W 96-68
Home
3/21/2022
Kansas State
-
Home
Kansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Oklahoma
L 72-69
Away
3/2/2022
West Virginia
L 74-62
Home
3/5/2022
TCU
W 61-50
Away
3/11/2022
Texas
L 72-65
Away
3/19/2022
Washington State
W 50-40
Away
3/21/2022
NC State
-
Away
