NC State vs. Kansas State: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch NC State vs. Kansas State: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 11, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Serena Sundell (4) dribbles the ball while defended by Texas Longhorns guard Rori Harmon (3) in the second half at Municipal Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 11, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Serena Sundell (4) dribbles the ball while defended by Texas Longhorns guard Rori Harmon (3) in the second half at Municipal Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

How to Watch NC State vs. Kansas State

  • Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Arena: Reynolds Coliseum
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for NC State vs. Kansas State

  • The Wolfpack put up 77.0 points per game, 17.2 more points than the 59.8 the Wildcats give up.
  • NC State has a 24-2 record when putting up more than 59.8 points.
  • Kansas State is 19-9 when allowing fewer than 77.0 points.
  • The Wildcats put up an average of 66.4 points per game, 9.0 more points than the 57.4 the Wolfpack give up.
  • Kansas State has put together a 17-4 record in games it scores more than 57.4 points.
  • NC State is 23-1 when it gives up fewer than 66.4 points.
  • The Wolfpack are at the 13th spot in college basketball's scoring charts (77.0 PPG), while the Wildcats allow the 93rd-fewest points per game (59.8) in the nation.
  • The 131st-ranked scoring college basketball team (66.4 PPG) is Kansas State, while the NC State squad ranks 51st in the nation defensively (57.4 PPG).

NC State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Virginia Tech

W 68-66

Away

3/4/2022

Florida State

W 84-54

Home

3/5/2022

Virginia Tech

W 70-55

Home

3/6/2022

Miami (FL)

W 60-47

Home

3/19/2022

Longwood

W 96-68

Home

3/21/2022

Kansas State

-

Home

Kansas State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Oklahoma

L 72-69

Away

3/2/2022

West Virginia

L 74-62

Home

3/5/2022

TCU

W 61-50

Away

3/11/2022

Texas

L 72-65

Away

3/19/2022

Washington State

W 50-40

Away

3/21/2022

NC State

-

Away

How To Watch

March
21
2022

Kansas State Wildcats at NC State Wolfpack

TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 4, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Diamond Johnson (0) shoots over Florida State Seminoles guard Sara Bejedi (4) during the fourth quarter at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Kansas State vs. NC State

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
Mar 11, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Serena Sundell (4) dribbles the ball while defended by Texas Longhorns guard Rori Harmon (3) in the second half at Municipal Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

NC State vs. Kansas State: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
dodgers-braves
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Dodgers at White Sox

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
UCLA Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Arizona at UCLA

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Liga MX Femenil
Fútbol Mexicano Femenino Primera División

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Pachuca in Liga MX Femenil

By Christine Brown2 hours ago
Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Gibson
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Phillies vs. Yankees

By Ben Macaluso2 hours ago
Boston Red Sox
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Braves vs Red Sox

By Evan Massey2 hours ago
Miami Marlins Lewis Brinson
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Mets vs Marlins

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Pirates vs Rays

By Nick Crain2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy