How to Watch NC State vs. Longwood: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Jakia Brown-Turner (11) shoots over Miami Hurricanes forward Destiny Harden (3) during the fourth quarter at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the top-seeded NC State Wolfpack (29-3) and the No. 16 Longwood Lancers (22-11) square off on Saturday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first round matchup tips off at 2:00 PM on ESPN.

How to Watch NC State vs. Longwood

Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Arena: Reynolds Coliseum

Reynolds Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for NC State vs. Longwood

The 76.4 points per game the Wolfpack average are 9.1 more points than the Lancers give up (67.3).

When NC State puts up more than 67.3 points, it is 20-1.

Longwood is 17-5 when giving up fewer than 76.4 points.

The Lancers' 71.6 points per game are 14.6 more points than the 57.0 the Wolfpack allow to opponents.

Longwood has put together an 18-7 record in games it scores more than 57.0 points.

NC State is 24-2 when it allows fewer than 71.6 points.

The Wolfpack are at the 17th spot in college basketball's scoring charts (76.4 PPG), while the Lancers allow the 264th-fewest points per game (67.3) in the nation.

Longwood's squad is currently the 49th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (71.6 PPG), while NC State's team is 46th in points allowed per game (57.0).

NC State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/20/2022 Syracuse W 95-53 Home 2/27/2022 Virginia Tech W 68-66 Away 3/4/2022 Florida State W 84-54 Home 3/5/2022 Virginia Tech W 70-55 Home 3/6/2022 Miami (FL) W 60-47 Home 3/19/2022 Longwood - Home

Longwood Schedule