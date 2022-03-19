How to Watch NC State vs. Longwood: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch the top-seeded NC State Wolfpack (29-3) and the No. 16 Longwood Lancers (22-11) square off on Saturday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first round matchup tips off at 2:00 PM on ESPN.
How to Watch NC State vs. Longwood
- Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Arena: Reynolds Coliseum
Key Stats for NC State vs. Longwood
- The 76.4 points per game the Wolfpack average are 9.1 more points than the Lancers give up (67.3).
- When NC State puts up more than 67.3 points, it is 20-1.
- Longwood is 17-5 when giving up fewer than 76.4 points.
- The Lancers' 71.6 points per game are 14.6 more points than the 57.0 the Wolfpack allow to opponents.
- Longwood has put together an 18-7 record in games it scores more than 57.0 points.
- NC State is 24-2 when it allows fewer than 71.6 points.
- The Wolfpack are at the 17th spot in college basketball's scoring charts (76.4 PPG), while the Lancers allow the 264th-fewest points per game (67.3) in the nation.
- Longwood's squad is currently the 49th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (71.6 PPG), while NC State's team is 46th in points allowed per game (57.0).
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
Syracuse
W 95-53
Home
2/27/2022
Virginia Tech
W 68-66
Away
3/4/2022
Florida State
W 84-54
Home
3/5/2022
Virginia Tech
W 70-55
Home
3/6/2022
Miami (FL)
W 60-47
Home
3/19/2022
Longwood
-
Home
Longwood Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Hampton
W 76-62
Home
3/3/2022
Hampton
W 70-61
Home
3/5/2022
UNC Asheville
W 81-56
Home
3/6/2022
Campbell
W 86-47
Away
3/17/2022
Mount St. Mary's
W 74-70
Home
3/19/2022
NC State
-
Away
How To Watch
March
19
2022
Longwood Lancers at NC State Wolfpack
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
