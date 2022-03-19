Skip to main content

How to Watch NC State vs. Longwood: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Jakia Brown-Turner (11) shoots over Miami Hurricanes forward Destiny Harden (3) during the fourth quarter at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the top-seeded NC State Wolfpack (29-3) and the No. 16 Longwood Lancers (22-11) square off on Saturday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first round matchup tips off at 2:00 PM on ESPN.

How to Watch NC State vs. Longwood

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Arena: Reynolds Coliseum
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for NC State vs. Longwood

  • The 76.4 points per game the Wolfpack average are 9.1 more points than the Lancers give up (67.3).
  • When NC State puts up more than 67.3 points, it is 20-1.
  • Longwood is 17-5 when giving up fewer than 76.4 points.
  • The Lancers' 71.6 points per game are 14.6 more points than the 57.0 the Wolfpack allow to opponents.
  • Longwood has put together an 18-7 record in games it scores more than 57.0 points.
  • NC State is 24-2 when it allows fewer than 71.6 points.
  • The Wolfpack are at the 17th spot in college basketball's scoring charts (76.4 PPG), while the Lancers allow the 264th-fewest points per game (67.3) in the nation.
  • Longwood's squad is currently the 49th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (71.6 PPG), while NC State's team is 46th in points allowed per game (57.0).

NC State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Syracuse

W 95-53

Home

2/27/2022

Virginia Tech

W 68-66

Away

3/4/2022

Florida State

W 84-54

Home

3/5/2022

Virginia Tech

W 70-55

Home

3/6/2022

Miami (FL)

W 60-47

Home

3/19/2022

Longwood

-

Home

Longwood Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Hampton

W 76-62

Home

3/3/2022

Hampton

W 70-61

Home

3/5/2022

UNC Asheville

W 81-56

Home

3/6/2022

Campbell

W 86-47

Away

3/17/2022

Mount St. Mary's

W 74-70

Home

3/19/2022

NC State

-

Away

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Longwood Lancers at NC State Wolfpack

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
