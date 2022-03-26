NC State vs. Notre Dame: Women's NCAA Tournament round 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch NC State vs. Notre Dame: Women's NCAA Tournament round 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Notre Dame's Sonia Citron celebrates after a Fighting Irish basket during a women's basketball game between Notre Dame and UMass in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Saturday, March 19, 2022. Women S Ncaa Tournament

How to Watch NC State vs. Notre Dame

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Total Mortgage Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for NC State vs. Notre Dame

  • The 77.3 points per game the Wolfpack average are 14.1 more points than the Fighting Irish give up (63.2).
  • NC State is 23-2 when scoring more than 63.2 points.
  • Notre Dame is 20-6 when giving up fewer than 77.3 points.
  • The Fighting Irish score 17.2 more points per game (74.6) than the Wolfpack give up (57.4).
  • When it scores more than 57.4 points, Notre Dame is 21-5.
  • NC State is 25-2 when it allows fewer than 74.6 points.
  • The Wolfpack are at the 12th spot in the country's scoring charts (77.3 PPG), while the Fighting Irish allow the 171st-fewest points per game (63.2) in the nation.
  • The 24th-ranked scoring college basketball team (74.6 PPG) is Notre Dame, while the NC State squad ranks 50th in the country defensively (57.4 PPG).

NC State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/4/2022

Florida State

W 84-54

Home

3/5/2022

Virginia Tech

W 70-55

Home

3/6/2022

Miami (FL)

W 60-47

Home

3/19/2022

Longwood

W 96-68

Home

3/21/2022

Kansas State

W 89-57

Home

3/26/2022

Notre Dame

-

Home

Notre Dame Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Louisville

L 86-64

Home

3/4/2022

Georgia Tech

W 71-53

Home

3/5/2022

Miami (FL)

L 57-54

Home

3/19/2022

UMass

W 89-78

Home

3/21/2022

Oklahoma

W 108-64

Away

3/26/2022

NC State

-

Away

How To Watch

March
26
2022

Regional Semifinal: Notre Dame vs. NC State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
11:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
