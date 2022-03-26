NC State vs. Notre Dame: Women's NCAA Tournament round 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

How to Watch NC State vs. Notre Dame: Women's NCAA Tournament round 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
How to Watch NC State vs. Notre Dame
- Game Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Total Mortgage Arena
Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for NC State vs. Notre Dame
- The 77.3 points per game the Wolfpack average are 14.1 more points than the Fighting Irish give up (63.2).
- NC State is 23-2 when scoring more than 63.2 points.
- Notre Dame is 20-6 when giving up fewer than 77.3 points.
- The Fighting Irish score 17.2 more points per game (74.6) than the Wolfpack give up (57.4).
- When it scores more than 57.4 points, Notre Dame is 21-5.
- NC State is 25-2 when it allows fewer than 74.6 points.
- The Wolfpack are at the 12th spot in the country's scoring charts (77.3 PPG), while the Fighting Irish allow the 171st-fewest points per game (63.2) in the nation.
- The 24th-ranked scoring college basketball team (74.6 PPG) is Notre Dame, while the NC State squad ranks 50th in the country defensively (57.4 PPG).
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/4/2022
Florida State
W 84-54
Home
3/5/2022
Virginia Tech
W 70-55
Home
3/6/2022
Miami (FL)
W 60-47
Home
3/19/2022
Longwood
W 96-68
Home
3/21/2022
Kansas State
W 89-57
Home
3/26/2022
Notre Dame
-
Home
Notre Dame Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Louisville
L 86-64
Home
3/4/2022
Georgia Tech
W 71-53
Home
3/5/2022
Miami (FL)
L 57-54
Home
3/19/2022
UMass
W 89-78
Home
3/21/2022
Oklahoma
W 108-64
Away
3/26/2022
NC State
-
Away
How To Watch
March
26
2022
Regional Semifinal: Notre Dame vs. NC State
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
11:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)