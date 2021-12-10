The Pittsburgh women's basketball team (8-2) will face No. 2 NC State (8-1) on Friday night in the first ACC game of the season for both teams.

How to Watch NC State at Pittsburgh in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 10, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

The Wolfpack have won eight games in a row, with the team's only loss coming on Nov. 9 against No. 1 South Carolina. NC State fell 66-57. Since then, the team has taken down a pair of top 10 teams, beating Maryland 78-60 and Indiana 66-58.

The team ranks 20th in points per game and ninth in average margin per game, with Diamond Johnson leading the team with 13.4 points per game despite coming off the bench in all but one contest. Elissa Cunane is adding 12.7 points and 7.7 rebounds to the ledger as well.

As for Pitt, the Panthers have won three in a row. The team lost twice in the Paradise Jam, first to a Top 25 Texas A&M team and then to South Dakota, one of the nation's top mid-majors.

Pittsburgh averages 68.3 points per game and has been one of the country's top rebounding teams, sitting second in rebound per game and 13th in offensive rebounding rate. Liatu King pulls down 10.2 boards per game, while Amber Brown and Rita Igbokwe each grab more than six.

NC State won 83-53 when these teams faced in February. The Wolfpack have won six in a row against the Panthers.

