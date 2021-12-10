Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch NC State at Pittsburgh in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 2 NC State opens ACC play on Friday against Pitt.
    Author:

    The Pittsburgh women's basketball team (8-2) will face No. 2 NC State (8-1) on Friday night in the first ACC game of the season for both teams.

    How to Watch NC State at Pittsburgh in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network

    Live Stream NC State at Pittsburgh on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Wolfpack have won eight games in a row, with the team's only loss coming on Nov. 9 against No. 1 South Carolina. NC State fell 66-57. Since then, the team has taken down a pair of top 10 teams, beating Maryland 78-60 and Indiana 66-58.

    The team ranks 20th in points per game and ninth in average margin per game, with Diamond Johnson leading the team with 13.4 points per game despite coming off the bench in all but one contest. Elissa Cunane is adding 12.7 points and 7.7 rebounds to the ledger as well.

    As for Pitt, the Panthers have won three in a row. The team lost twice in the Paradise Jam, first to a Top 25 Texas A&M team and then to South Dakota, one of the nation's top mid-majors.

    Pittsburgh averages 68.3 points per game and has been one of the country's top rebounding teams, sitting second in rebound per game and 13th in offensive rebounding rate. Liatu King pulls down 10.2 boards per game, while Amber Brown and Rita Igbokwe each grab more than six.

    NC State won 83-53 when these teams faced in February. The Wolfpack have won six in a row against the Panthers.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    10
    2021

    NC State at Pittsburgh

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    nc state indiana women
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch NC State at Pittsburgh in Women's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    college soccer
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Clemson vs. Notre Dame in Men's College Soccer

    1 minute ago
    montana-grizzlies
    SI Guide

    FCS Playoffs Continue With Montana at James Madison

    1 hour ago
    rc lens
    Soccer

    FC Nantes vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    3 hours ago
    women college hockey
    Women's College Hockey

    How to Watch Penn State vs. New Hampshire in Women's College Hockey

    3 hours ago
    watford
    Premier League

    How to Watch Brentford vs. Watford

    3 hours ago
    nantes
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Nantes vs. RC Lens

    3 hours ago
    genoa
    Serie A

    How to Watch Genoa vs. Sampdoria in Canada

    3 hours ago
    qatar
    2021 FIFA Arab Cup

    How to Watch FIFA Arab Cup Quarterfinal: Qatar vs. United Arab Emirates

    4 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy