How to Watch NC State vs. UConn: Women's NCAA Tournament round 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Maddy Westbeld (34) reacts after being defeated by the NC State Wolfpack at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

How to Watch NC State vs. UConn

  • Game Day: Monday, March 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Total Mortgage Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for NC State vs. UConn

  • The Wolfpack record 23.4 more points per game (77.0) than the Huskies give up (53.6).
  • NC State is 25-3 when scoring more than 53.6 points.
  • UConn is 20-5 when giving up fewer than 77.0 points.
  • The Huskies put up 16.8 more points per game (74.3) than the Wolfpack allow their opponents to score (57.5).
  • When it scores more than 57.5 points, UConn is 22-3.
  • NC State is 25-2 when it gives up fewer than 74.3 points.
  • The Wolfpack are college basketball's 13th-ranked scoring team (77.0 PPG), while the Huskies allow the rank ninth in points per game (53.6) in college basketball play.
  • UConn's squad is currently the 23rd-ranked scoring team in college basketball (74.3 PPG), while NC State's team is 52nd in points allowed per game (57.5).

NC State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

Virginia Tech

W 70-55

Home

3/6/2022

Miami (FL)

W 60-47

Home

3/19/2022

Longwood

W 96-68

Home

3/21/2022

Kansas State

W 89-57

Home

3/26/2022

Notre Dame

W 66-63

Home

3/28/2022

UConn

-

Home

UConn Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/6/2022

Marquette

W 71-51

Home

3/7/2022

Villanova

W 70-40

Home

3/19/2022

Mercer

W 83-38

Home

3/21/2022

UCF

W 52-47

Home

3/26/2022

Indiana

W 75-58

Home

3/28/2022

NC State

-

Away

How To Watch

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

