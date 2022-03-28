How to Watch NC State vs. UConn: Women's NCAA Tournament round 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
How to Watch NC State vs. UConn
- Game Day: Monday, March 28, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Total Mortgage Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!
Key Stats for NC State vs. UConn
- The Wolfpack record 23.4 more points per game (77.0) than the Huskies give up (53.6).
- NC State is 25-3 when scoring more than 53.6 points.
- UConn is 20-5 when giving up fewer than 77.0 points.
- The Huskies put up 16.8 more points per game (74.3) than the Wolfpack allow their opponents to score (57.5).
- When it scores more than 57.5 points, UConn is 22-3.
- NC State is 25-2 when it gives up fewer than 74.3 points.
- The Wolfpack are college basketball's 13th-ranked scoring team (77.0 PPG), while the Huskies allow the rank ninth in points per game (53.6) in college basketball play.
- UConn's squad is currently the 23rd-ranked scoring team in college basketball (74.3 PPG), while NC State's team is 52nd in points allowed per game (57.5).
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
Virginia Tech
W 70-55
Home
3/6/2022
Miami (FL)
W 60-47
Home
3/19/2022
Longwood
W 96-68
Home
3/21/2022
Kansas State
W 89-57
Home
3/26/2022
Notre Dame
W 66-63
Home
3/28/2022
UConn
-
Home
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/6/2022
Marquette
W 71-51
Home
3/7/2022
Villanova
W 70-40
Home
3/19/2022
Mercer
W 83-38
Home
3/21/2022
UCF
W 52-47
Home
3/26/2022
Indiana
W 75-58
Home
3/28/2022
NC State
-
Away
How To Watch
March
28
2022
Regional Final: Connecticut vs. NC State
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)