No. 3 NC State (25-3) closes out the regular season against No. 23 Virginia Tech on Sunday where it can secure its first ACC regular season title since 1990.

How to Watch NC State at Virginia Tech in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

The Wolfpack come into Sunday’s action riding a six-game winning streak after trouncing Syracuse by 42 points last week, which also gave them at least a share of the ACC regular season title. NC State also ended the season a perfect 9-0 at home with the win.

NC State will now close the season on the road against Virginia Tech, who it has beaten nine out of the last 10 times with a 25-2 overall record in program history against the Hokies.

Earlier this season, the Wolfpack held off a fourth quarter charge by Virginia Tech to come out on top. The Hokies went on an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter to cut NC State’s lead to just two points with 1:13 remaining, but the Wolfpack closed strong in a 51-45 win.

