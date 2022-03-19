Skip to main content

How to Watch the NCAA First Round American University vs Michigan in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 3  Michigan looks to cap off its historic season with a run in the NCAA Tournament starting with a first-round game against No. 14 American University on Saturday afternoon.

Michigan finished with four losses in its last six games, but still had its best season in the history of the program. The Wolverines just missed on its first Big Ten title when they lost to Iowa in the last game of the regular season and then fell to Nebraska in their first game of the Big Ten Tournament.

How to Watch the NCAA First Round American University at Michigan in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 19, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the American University at Michigan game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite those losses, they still finished the year 22-6 and ranked No. 12 in the country.

It has been a historic season for the Wolverines, but they want to finish it by making a run in the NCAA Tournament, but first they must try to avoid an upset against No. 14 American University.

The Eagles will be looking to be a giant killer after they won the Patriot League and earned the automatic berth into the tournament.

They won seven straight and 10 of their last 11 games to make a run at the regular season title.

American finished the year 23-8 and 13-5 in the Patriot after starting just 6-4 in league play.

