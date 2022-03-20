How to Watch NCAA Second Round: Gonzaga vs. Louisville in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
No. 9 seed Gonzaga continued its hot run on Friday when it took down No. 8 seed Nebraska 68-55. The Bulldogs led by just three at halftime, but took control in the third quarter when they outscored the Cornhuskers 21-13.
Game Date: March 20, 2022
Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
The win was the sixth in a row for the Bulldogs after they won their last three regular season games and then beat San Francisco in the semifinals of the WCC tournament and then upset top-seed BYU in the finals.
It has been a great run , but Sunday it gets much tougher as they take on No. 1 seed Louisville. The Cardinals had little trouble in their first round game, as they knocked off Albany 83-51. The win got them back on track after they were upset by Miami in the ACC tournament.
Despite that loss, the Cardinals still got one of the four No. 1 seeds and are looking to prove that they deserved it.
They will be a big favorite on Sunday night, but the Bulldogs have been playing great basketball and are ready to pull off the big upset.
