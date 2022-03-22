Skip to main content

How to Watch NCAA Second Round: North Carolina vs. Arizona in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 5 seed North Carolina takes the court against No. 4 seed Arizona in the Round of 32 in the NCAA tournament.

North Carolina finished No. 3 in the ACC, but the Tar Heels still received an at-large bid as a No. 5 seed in the tournament. They matched up with No. 12 seed Stephen F. Austin in the first round.

The two were tied at the end of the first quarter and SFA took the lead going into halftime. However, adjustments were made and the Tar Heels outscored SFA by 15 in the fourth quarter to get a 79-66 win.

How to Watch NCAA Second Round North Carolina vs. Arizona in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 21, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the North Carolina vs. Arizona game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Arizona is seeded just a little higher than North Carolina at No. 4. When the Wildcats played in the first round they took on No. 13 UNLV. The Rebels ended up giving the Wildcats just about all they could handle.

After being up by five at the first quarter break, the Rebels went into halftime down two points. They came out and dominated the third quarter, leading by five going into the fourth. However, the Wildcats turned around and dominated the fourth, winning the game 72-67.

How To Watch

March
21
2022

North Carolina vs. Arizona

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
