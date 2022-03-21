Skip to main content

How to Watch NCAA Second Round: Ohio State vs. LSU in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 6 seed Ohio State matches up with No. 3 seed LSU in the Round of the 32 in the NCAA tournament on Monday night.

Ohio State drew the No. 6 seed in the tournament after finishing 24-6 and was the No. 1 team in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes took the court against No. 11 seed Missouri State in the first round.

Game Date: March 21, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Ohio State vs. LSU game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bears took an early lead, up nine at the first quarter break. Ohio State changed that around quickly in the second quarter after adjusting and went in at halftime up 31-26. Missouri State brought it back within one point, but didn't take the lead again, as Ohio State won 63-56. 

LSU found itself as a No. 3 seed in this year's tournament. The Lady Tigers matched up with No. 14 seed Jackson State in the first round. The Tigers won every quarter except the third, eventually pulling out the win 83-77.

The Lady Tigers guards Jailin Cherry and Khayla Pointer dominated the game, combing for 40 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists to lead the team to the win. 

