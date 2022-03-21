How to Watch NCAA Second Round: Princeton vs. Indiana

No. 11 seed Princeton looks to pull off another upset when it takes on No. 3 seed Indiana on Monday night in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Princeton won its 18th straight game on Saturday when it upset No. 6 seed Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The Tigers took control in the second quarter of the game and never trailed in the second half in a big 69-62 win.

It was a huge win for the Tigers and now they will try and pick up an even bigger upset when they play No. 3 Indiana on its home court.

The Hoosiers had little trouble in the first round game when they beat Charlotte 85-51. The 49ers hung around for the first part of the first quarter, but then Indiana took control and never looked back.

Indiana got beat by Iowa in the Big Ten Championship game, but bounced back against an overmatched Charlotte team.

Monday it gets a bit tougher when it takes on a Princeton team that is coming into its second round game with a ton of momentum and is hungry for another upset.

