How to Watch NCAA Second Round: UCF vs. UConn in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Central Florida has been a surprisingly talented team this season. The Knights finished 26-3 and on top of the American Conference. As the No. 7 seed, they took the court with No. 10 seed Florida.
The Knights won their first round match 69-52. Brittney Smith had 26 points and six rebounds off of the bench.
How to Watch NCAA Second Round: UCF vs. UConn in Women's College Basketball Today:
Game Date: March 21, 2022
Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live stream the UCF vs. UConn game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
UConn is a perennially talented women's basketball team and one of the best programs that the sport has ever seen. This year, the Huskies took the No. 2 seed after finishing 26-5 on the season.
They matched up with No. 15 Mercer and proceeded to run them off of the court. They were up 43-23 at the halfway mark. The Huskies ended up winning 83-38.
Regional restrictions may apply.