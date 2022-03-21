No. 7 seed UCF will take the court against No. 2 seeded powerhouse UConn in the Round of 32 on Monday night.

Central Florida has been a surprisingly talented team this season. The Knights finished 26-3 and on top of the American Conference. As the No. 7 seed, they took the court with No. 10 seed Florida.

The Knights won their first round match 69-52. Brittney Smith had 26 points and six rebounds off of the bench.

How to Watch NCAA Second Round: UCF vs. UConn in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 21, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the UCF vs. UConn game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

UConn is a perennially talented women's basketball team and one of the best programs that the sport has ever seen. This year, the Huskies took the No. 2 seed after finishing 26-5 on the season.

They matched up with No. 15 Mercer and proceeded to run them off of the court. They were up 43-23 at the halfway mark. The Huskies ended up winning 83-38.

Regional restrictions may apply.