How to Watch Nebraska at Ohio State in Women's College Basketball

Nebraska may not be ranked, but with a win can jump No. 21 Ohio State in the Big Ten in women's college basketball.

No. 21 Ohio State (17-4) has risen up the standings and has become one of the best teams in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes will look to get another win over Nebraska (17-5) who are unranked but playing great basketball. The Buckeyes might be one of the top-ranked teams in the country if they played in a different conference than Michigan, who gave them two of their four losses this season. Coincidentally, the Cornhuskers gave the Wolverines their only loss in conference play.

How to Watch Nebraska at Ohio State today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

This is the first game of the season between the Cornhuskers and Buckeyes, who are neck-and-neck in the standings in the Big Ten. An upset win by the Cornhuskers would still have them in the No. 6 slot in the conference, but be a showcase win late in the season for a very good, unranked team.

One variable to consider in this game is that the Cornhuskers knocked off the Wolverines 79-58 in their only game this season, while the Buckeyes lost both games 90-71 and 77-58. That may not mean anything, but could be a psychological advantage for the Cornhuskers.

The Buckeyes are led by the guard duo of Jacy Sheldon (20.3 points, 3.8 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game on 52-43-89 splits) and Taylor Mikesell (19.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game on 49-49-93 splits).

On the other side, the Cornhuskers are a more balanced team this is more about the of the parts making the whole with five players averaging between 8.8 and 12.3 points per game.

