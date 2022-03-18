Nebraska vs. Gonzaga: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Gonzaga: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

March 8, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs celebrates in the locker room after defeating the BYU Cougars after the game in the finals of the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

March 8, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs celebrates in the locker room after defeating the BYU Cougars after the game in the finals of the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 8 seed Nebraska Cornhuskers (24-8) and the No. 9 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (26-6) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 3:30 PM.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Gonzaga

  • Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: KFC Yum! Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Gonzaga

  • The 78.5 points per game the Cornhuskers score are 22.7 more points than the Bulldogs give up (55.8).
  • When Nebraska scores more than 55.8 points, it is 21-7.
  • Gonzaga has a 23-6 record when allowing fewer than 78.5 points.
  • The Bulldogs put up 5.1 more points per game (69.3) than the Cornhuskers give up to opponents (64.2).
  • When it scores more than 64.2 points, Gonzaga is 21-1.
  • Nebraska's record is 20-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.3 points.
  • The Cornhuskers are at the seventh spot in the country's scoring charts (78.5 PPG), while the Bulldogs allow the 27th-fewest points per game (55.8) in the country.
  • The 77th-ranked scoring college basketball team (69.3 PPG) is Gonzaga, while the Nebraska squad ranks 199th in the country defensively (64.2 PPG).

Nebraska Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/23/2022

Wisconsin

W 80-70

Away

2/27/2022

Northwestern

W 73-59

Home

3/3/2022

Illinois

W 92-74

Home

3/4/2022

Michigan

W 76-73

Away

3/5/2022

Iowa

L 83-66

Away

3/18/2022

Gonzaga

-

Home

Gonzaga Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/21/2022

Santa Clara

W 74-58

Home

2/24/2022

Pepperdine

W 85-41

Home

2/26/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

W 83-62

Home

3/7/2022

San Francisco

W 69-55

Home

3/8/2022

BYU

W 71-59

Away

3/18/2022

Nebraska

-

Away

How To Watch

March
18
2022

First Round: Gonzaga vs. Nebraska

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

gonzaga women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Gonzaga vs Nebraska in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas47 seconds ago
March 8, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs celebrates in the locker room after defeating the BYU Cougars after the game in the finals of the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Nebraska vs. Gonzaga: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 seconds ago
Tennis
ATP World Tour

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP Quarterfinals 3 & 4

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
ES Setif Al Ahly
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch ES Sétif vs. Horoya AC

By Rafael Urbina40 minutes ago
Raja Casablanca
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch AmaZulu F.C. vs. Raja Casablanca

By Rafael Urbina40 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) dribbles as Creighton Bluejays guard Trey Alexander (23) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Delaware vs. Villanova: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) dribbles as Creighton Bluejays guard Trey Alexander (23) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Villanova vs. Delaware: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Emily Lytle (24) shoots past NC State Wolfpack forward Jada Boyd (5) during the fourth quarter at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Florida Gulf Coast vs Virginia Tech in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
High School Basketball

How to Watch Pewaukee vs. Ashwaubenon

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy