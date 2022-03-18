Nebraska vs. Gonzaga: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Gonzaga: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

March 8, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs celebrates in the locker room after defeating the BYU Cougars after the game in the finals of the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 8 seed Nebraska Cornhuskers (24-8) and the No. 9 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (26-6) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 3:30 PM.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Gonzaga

Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Gonzaga

The 78.5 points per game the Cornhuskers score are 22.7 more points than the Bulldogs give up (55.8).

When Nebraska scores more than 55.8 points, it is 21-7.

Gonzaga has a 23-6 record when allowing fewer than 78.5 points.

The Bulldogs put up 5.1 more points per game (69.3) than the Cornhuskers give up to opponents (64.2).

When it scores more than 64.2 points, Gonzaga is 21-1.

Nebraska's record is 20-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.3 points.

The Cornhuskers are at the seventh spot in the country's scoring charts (78.5 PPG), while the Bulldogs allow the 27th-fewest points per game (55.8) in the country.

The 77th-ranked scoring college basketball team (69.3 PPG) is Gonzaga, while the Nebraska squad ranks 199th in the country defensively (64.2 PPG).

Nebraska Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/23/2022 Wisconsin W 80-70 Away 2/27/2022 Northwestern W 73-59 Home 3/3/2022 Illinois W 92-74 Home 3/4/2022 Michigan W 76-73 Away 3/5/2022 Iowa L 83-66 Away 3/18/2022 Gonzaga - Home

Gonzaga Schedule