Nebraska vs. Gonzaga: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Gonzaga: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 8 seed Nebraska Cornhuskers (24-8) and the No. 9 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (26-6) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 3:30 PM.
How to Watch Nebraska vs. Gonzaga
- Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: KFC Yum! Center
Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Gonzaga
- The 78.5 points per game the Cornhuskers score are 22.7 more points than the Bulldogs give up (55.8).
- When Nebraska scores more than 55.8 points, it is 21-7.
- Gonzaga has a 23-6 record when allowing fewer than 78.5 points.
- The Bulldogs put up 5.1 more points per game (69.3) than the Cornhuskers give up to opponents (64.2).
- When it scores more than 64.2 points, Gonzaga is 21-1.
- Nebraska's record is 20-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.3 points.
- The Cornhuskers are at the seventh spot in the country's scoring charts (78.5 PPG), while the Bulldogs allow the 27th-fewest points per game (55.8) in the country.
- The 77th-ranked scoring college basketball team (69.3 PPG) is Gonzaga, while the Nebraska squad ranks 199th in the country defensively (64.2 PPG).
Nebraska Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/23/2022
Wisconsin
W 80-70
Away
2/27/2022
Northwestern
W 73-59
Home
3/3/2022
Illinois
W 92-74
Home
3/4/2022
Michigan
W 76-73
Away
3/5/2022
Iowa
L 83-66
Away
3/18/2022
Gonzaga
-
Home
Gonzaga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/21/2022
Santa Clara
W 74-58
Home
2/24/2022
Pepperdine
W 85-41
Home
2/26/2022
Loyola Marymount (CA)
W 83-62
Home
3/7/2022
San Francisco
W 69-55
Home
3/8/2022
BYU
W 71-59
Away
3/18/2022
Nebraska
-
Away
How To Watch
March
18
2022
First Round: Gonzaga vs. Nebraska
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
