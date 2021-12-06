Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Nebraska at Minnesota in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Cornhuskers look to stay undefeated as they take on Minnesota.
    Author:

    The Nebraska women's basketball team (8–0) will face Minnesota (6–4) on Monday in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

    How to Watch Nebraska at Minnesota in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live Stream Nebraska at Minnesota on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Nebraska went just 13–13 last season but is off to an 8–0 start to this campaign. The team has defeated four teams with a Her Hoop Stats rating of 107th or better, including an 86–60 win over 8–1 Wake Forest, which is 45th in that metric.

    The Huskers are fourth in scoring offense and first in scoring margin per game, with Jaz Shelley averaging 15.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.5 blocks per game. Nebraska ranks sixth in Division I in assists per game and 28th in blocks.

    As for Minnesota, Lindsay Whalen's team has played three teams with a top 50 HHS rating, losing to all of those opponents. The team also suffered a surprise loss to Jacksonville early in November.

    The Gophers are 111th in scoring offense, led by Sara Scalia's 12.4 points per game, closely followed by Jasmine Powell's 12.3 points per game.

    Nebraska won 72–61 when these teams last played in March, which ended a three-game Minnesota winning streak in the series.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

