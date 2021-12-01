Nebraska visits Wake Forest in the Big 10/ACC Challenge. Both teams are undefeated on the season.

The Wake Forest women's basketball team (7-0) puts its undefeated record to the test on Wednesday as it hosts another undefeated team in Nebraska (7-0).

How to Watch Nebraska at Wake Forest in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 1, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

The Cornhuskers are coming off of a 64-56 win over San Diego. The team ranks fifth in Division I in points per game at 86.7 and fourth in average margin at 35.4.

Jaz Shelley leads the team in scoring at 14.6 PPG on 57.1% shooting. She's also the assist leader at 4.6 per game.

As for the Demon Deacons, the team has yet to play a ranked team. Its best opponent has been Mercer, which it beat 68-55.

Wake Forest is eighth in scoring defense, with the third-best defensive rebounding rate in the country. Jewel Spear leads the team in scoring at 19.4 points per contest.

The Demon Deacons made the NCAA Tournament last year for the first time since 1988.

This will be the first meeting of these two programs.

