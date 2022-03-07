Nevada vs. Air Force: MWC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

How to Watch Nevada vs. Air Force: MWC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch as the No. 4 seed Nevada Wolf Pack (18-11) and the No. 5 seed Air Force Falcons (17-12) look to move on in the MWC tournament on Monday as they square off at 5:30 PM.
How to Watch Nevada vs. Air Force
- Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Thomas & Mack Center
Key Stats for Nevada vs. Air Force
- The 66.8 points per game the Wolf Pack put up are 8.8 more points than the Falcons allow (58).
- When Nevada totals more than 58 points, it is 16-6.
- When Air Force allows fewer than 66.8 points, it is 17-5.
- The Falcons average just 0.2 fewer points per game (62) than the Wolf Pack allow their opponents to score (62.2).
- Air Force has put together a 12-3 record in games it scores more than 62.2 points.
- Nevada is 10-1 when it allows fewer than 62 points.
- The Wolf Pack are college basketball's 130th-ranked scoring team (66.8 PPG), while the Falcons allow the rank 64th in points per game (58) in college basketball play.
- The 225th-ranked scoring college basketball team (62 PPG) is Air Force, while the Nevada squad ranks 158th in the nation defensively (62.2 PPG).
Nevada Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/14/2022
Fresno State
W 72-68
Away
2/20/2022
Colorado State
L 62-55
Home
2/24/2022
Boise State
W 76-75
Away
2/26/2022
Utah State
L 82-80
Away
3/2/2022
UNLV
W 71-64
Away
3/7/2022
Air Force
-
Home
Air Force Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/15/2022
Boise State
W 77-63
Home
2/19/2022
Utah State
W 67-56
Home
2/23/2022
San Jose State
W 68-59
Away
2/26/2022
Fresno State
L 75-67
Away
3/2/2022
San Diego State
W 70-46
Home
3/7/2022
Nevada
-
Away
How To Watch
March
7
2022
Mountain West Tournament: Nevada vs. Air Force
TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
5:30
PM/EST
