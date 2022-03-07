Nevada vs. Air Force: MWC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Nevada vs. Air Force: MWC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 4 seed Nevada Wolf Pack (18-11) and the No. 5 seed Air Force Falcons (17-12) look to move on in the MWC tournament on Monday as they square off at 5:30 PM.

How to Watch Nevada vs. Air Force

Key Stats for Nevada vs. Air Force

  • The 66.8 points per game the Wolf Pack put up are 8.8 more points than the Falcons allow (58).
  • When Nevada totals more than 58 points, it is 16-6.
  • When Air Force allows fewer than 66.8 points, it is 17-5.
  • The Falcons average just 0.2 fewer points per game (62) than the Wolf Pack allow their opponents to score (62.2).
  • Air Force has put together a 12-3 record in games it scores more than 62.2 points.
  • Nevada is 10-1 when it allows fewer than 62 points.
  • The Wolf Pack are college basketball's 130th-ranked scoring team (66.8 PPG), while the Falcons allow the rank 64th in points per game (58) in college basketball play.
  • The 225th-ranked scoring college basketball team (62 PPG) is Air Force, while the Nevada squad ranks 158th in the nation defensively (62.2 PPG).

Nevada Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/14/2022

Fresno State

W 72-68

Away

2/20/2022

Colorado State

L 62-55

Home

2/24/2022

Boise State

W 76-75

Away

2/26/2022

Utah State

L 82-80

Away

3/2/2022

UNLV

W 71-64

Away

3/7/2022

Air Force

-

Home

Air Force Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/15/2022

Boise State

W 77-63

Home

2/19/2022

Utah State

W 67-56

Home

2/23/2022

San Jose State

W 68-59

Away

2/26/2022

Fresno State

L 75-67

Away

3/2/2022

San Diego State

W 70-46

Home

3/7/2022

Nevada

-

Away

How To Watch

March
7
2022

Mountain West Tournament: Nevada vs. Air Force

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
5:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) is defended by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Warriors at Nuggets

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jan 29, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against Portland Pilots guard Tyler Robertson (2) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 104-72. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch WCC Semifinal: San Francisco vs. Gonzaga

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
SAN DIEGO STATE WOMEN
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Mountain West Quarterfinal: San Diego State vs. New Mexico

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) shoots a ball over Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Lakers vs. Spurs

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives for the basket between Portland Trail Blazers Center Jusuf Nurkic (27) and guard CJ McCollum (3) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Jazz vs. Mavericks

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
USATSI_11795411
College Basketball

How to Watch CAA Semifinal: UNC Wilmington vs. Charleston

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
Soccer

CF Monterrey vs. FC Juarez: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Nevada vs. Air Force: MWC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Jan 29, 2017; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Members of the Virginia Tech Hokies bench wear pink shoes to honor breast cancer awareness during the game against the Boston College Eagles at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco: WCC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy