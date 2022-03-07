Nevada vs. Air Force: MWC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 4 seed Nevada Wolf Pack (18-11) and the No. 5 seed Air Force Falcons (17-12) look to move on in the MWC tournament on Monday as they square off at 5:30 PM.

How to Watch Nevada vs. Air Force

Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022

Monday, March 7, 2022 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: Thomas & Mack Center

Thomas & Mack Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nevada vs. Air Force

The 66.8 points per game the Wolf Pack put up are 8.8 more points than the Falcons allow (58).

When Nevada totals more than 58 points, it is 16-6.

When Air Force allows fewer than 66.8 points, it is 17-5.

The Falcons average just 0.2 fewer points per game (62) than the Wolf Pack allow their opponents to score (62.2).

Air Force has put together a 12-3 record in games it scores more than 62.2 points.

Nevada is 10-1 when it allows fewer than 62 points.

The Wolf Pack are college basketball's 130th-ranked scoring team (66.8 PPG), while the Falcons allow the rank 64th in points per game (58) in college basketball play.

The 225th-ranked scoring college basketball team (62 PPG) is Air Force, while the Nevada squad ranks 158th in the nation defensively (62.2 PPG).

Nevada Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/14/2022 Fresno State W 72-68 Away 2/20/2022 Colorado State L 62-55 Home 2/24/2022 Boise State W 76-75 Away 2/26/2022 Utah State L 82-80 Away 3/2/2022 UNLV W 71-64 Away 3/7/2022 Air Force - Home

Air Force Schedule