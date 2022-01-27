Skip to main content

How to Watch Nevada vs. Colorado State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

It will be an evenly matched game when Nevada and Colorado State play on Thursday.

The teams have similar record, with Nevada having an overall record of 13-5, while Colorado State is 12-5. However, Nevada is 5-1 in the conference, while Colorado State is 3-4 in the Mountain West. 

It wasn't pretty, but Nevada got a 40-39 win over Air Force in its last game. The Wolf Pack was led offensively by senior Da'Ja Hamilton's 13 points to go along with five rebounds and one assist. Seniors Kylie Jimenez and Amaya West chipped in six points apiece. 

The Falcons' 39 points are the fifth fewest points scored by a Nevada opponent in program history. Additionally, the Pack scored 17 points off of Air Force's 17 turnovers.

That's a big reason for the team's success. The Pack's 5.78 turnover margin ranks second in the Mountain West. 

Colorado State went 2-1 on its road trip that spanned six days, so the Rams are happy to have a home contest. Last time out, the Rams used a dominant third quarter to beat Fresno State 78-67. 20 of Upe Atosu's 22 points scored came in the second half, including 17 in the third quarter. 

McKenna Hofschild had a team-high 24 points, with 14 coming in the second half and eight in the fourth quarter. The duo finishing with 20+ points, marking the first CSU twosome to do so since Elin Gustavsson and Ellen Nystrom in 2017.

