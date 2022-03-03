Skip to main content

How to Watch Nevada at UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UNLV looks to extend an 11-game home win streak against Nevada.

The UNLV Rebels (23-5) look to extend an 11-game home win streak and cap off a one-loss home record when they host the Nevada Wolf Pack (18-10) on senior night on Wednesday.

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Live stream Nevada at UNLV game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The last time the Rebels lost at home this season was during the UNLV Thanksgiving Classic against UT Arlington, making it 11-straight home wins with a 104-63 victory over San Jose State the last time they took the court at Cox Pavilion.

In their last matchup against Nevada, a 14-2 UNLV run in the fourth quarter sparked a come from behind victory after the Wolfpack led most of the game. The lead changed hands five times while the score was tied on six occasions, including a back-and-forth late in the contest.

Leading the way for the Rebels in the win were four scorers in double-figures, with Desi-Rae Young’s game-high 19 points highlighting the night. UNLV also held off Nevada despite ten made three-pointers by the Wolf Pack in a losing effort.

Nevada now has a chance to return the favor on UNLV’s home court in the final regular-season game of the year for both teams.

