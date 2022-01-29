Skip to main content

How to Watch Nevada vs Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nevada has been one of the best teams in the Mountain West Conference and it hopes to come out with a victory over Wyoming.

The Wolf Pack from Nevada are 5-2 in the conference but they have lost two of their last three games. The Cowgirls have also lost two of their last three, but are under .500 in conference play.

How to watch Nevada vs Wyoming today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Topping the Mountain West is UNLV who is currently on a six-game winning streak. Wyoming is coming off a big win over Boise State and the Cowgirls hope to start a winning streak to get into a groove. They have not won back-to-back games all season.

Despite its record, Nevada has had very inconsistent offensive production this season. In its win over Air Force, the Wolf Pack scored just 40 points. They followed that win up with a loss to Colorado State and are hoping to rebound today against Wyoming.

If Wyoming wants to pull the upset on Nevada, it will have to rely on McKinley Bradshaw, who is averaging 14.1 points per game and leads the team in scoring.

Tune into Stadium 2 at 4 p.m. ET to see this conference showdown.

