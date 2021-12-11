Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Hampshire at Boston College in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    New Hampshire visit Boston College in a women's basketball contest on Saturday afternoon.
    Author:

    Boston College (7-2) will play host to America East program New Hampshire (3-5) in a women's college basketball contest on Saturday afternoon at the Conte Forum.

    How to Watch New Hampshire at Boston College in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network

    Live Stream New Hampshire at Boston College on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This is the final game for Boston College before its ACC opener next Sunday against North Carolina.

    The Eagles have played against some solid teams, with three wins against teams with a Her Hoop Stats rating of 132nd or better.

    The team averages 73.6 points per game, the 53rd-best mark in the country. Taylor Soule leads the team with 17.4 points per game on 57.8% shooting and is also grabbing a team-high 4.8 rebounds per game.

    As for New Hampshire, just two of the Wildcats' wins have come against Division I teams, with wins over Siena and Dartmouth, two schools that have combined for zero wins this year against DI programs. The team also lost to Bryant, the only time that Bryant has beaten a DI team this season.

    The Wildcats rank 327th in points per game but have played better on the other end, allowing 63.3 points per game, which ranks 156th in the country.

    Amanda Torres leads the team in scoring at 11.5 points per game.

    These teams last met in 2020, with Boston College winning 80-44. The Eagles have won all eight meetings between these programs.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    New Hampshire at Boston College

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    boston college women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch New Hampshire at Boston College in Women's College Basketball

    3 minutes ago
    butler
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Eastern Illinois at Butler

    3 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Chuck Harris (3) dribbles the ball while defended by Creighton Bluejays guards Marcus Zegarowski (11) and Mitch Ballock (24) in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Butler vs. Eastern Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies forward Osun Osunniyi (21) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens forward Hasahn French (11) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UConn vs. Saint Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Chuck Harris (3) dribbles the ball while defended by Creighton Bluejays guards Marcus Zegarowski (11) and Mitch Ballock (24) in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Eastern Illinois vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies forward Osun Osunniyi (21) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens forward Hasahn French (11) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Bonaventure vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17308754
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic at Clippers

    33 minutes ago
    USATSI_17324385
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Missouri at Kansas

    48 minutes ago
    stade brestois
    Soccer

    Stade Reims vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy