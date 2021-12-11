Boston College (7-2) will play host to America East program New Hampshire (3-5) in a women's college basketball contest on Saturday afternoon at the Conte Forum.

How to Watch New Hampshire at Boston College in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

This is the final game for Boston College before its ACC opener next Sunday against North Carolina.

The Eagles have played against some solid teams, with three wins against teams with a Her Hoop Stats rating of 132nd or better.

The team averages 73.6 points per game, the 53rd-best mark in the country. Taylor Soule leads the team with 17.4 points per game on 57.8% shooting and is also grabbing a team-high 4.8 rebounds per game.

As for New Hampshire, just two of the Wildcats' wins have come against Division I teams, with wins over Siena and Dartmouth, two schools that have combined for zero wins this year against DI programs. The team also lost to Bryant, the only time that Bryant has beaten a DI team this season.

The Wildcats rank 327th in points per game but have played better on the other end, allowing 63.3 points per game, which ranks 156th in the country.

Amanda Torres leads the team in scoring at 11.5 points per game.

These teams last met in 2020, with Boston College winning 80-44. The Eagles have won all eight meetings between these programs.

