Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Hampshire at Northeastern in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    New Hampshire faces Northeastern on Wednesday night in an interesting women's college basketball matchup.
    Author:

    The New Hampshire women's basketball team (1-1) will head to Boston on Wednesday to face Northeastern (1-1).

    How to Watch New Hampshire at Northeastern in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN Plus

    Live Stream New Hampshire at Northeastern on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    New Hampshire opened its season with a big loss to No. 9 Iowa but bounced back by defeating Dartmouth in its last game, 58-46.

    That game against Iowa's high-powered offense skews the Wildcats' defensive numbers, but offensively, the team has been led by Amanda Torres, who is averaging 13.0 points, 4.5 assists and 3.0 steals per game. Bella Stuart is the leading rebounder at 5.5 per game.

    Northeastern is also 1-1, defeating Holy Cross in the opener but then falling 63-60 on Friday against Yale.

    The Huskies will rely on one of last year's leading scorers, Kendall Currence, to get them the victory in this one. Currence is averaging 11.5 points per game this season but has really struggled with her shot through two games, shooting just 26.9% from the floor. She made 44.1% of her attempts last year.

    These teams have faced off 66 times, with New Hampshire leading the all-time series 36-30. The teams haven't played since 2018 when Northeastern won 69-54.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    17
    2021

    New Hampshire at Northeastern

    TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    cole anthony magic
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic at Knicks

    1 minute ago
    bradley beal wizards
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards at Hornets

    1 minute ago
    pacers myles turner
    NBA

    How to Watch Pacers at Pistons

    1 minute ago
    Jan 2, 2019; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Cameron Johnson (13) shoots over Harvard Crimson forward Robert Baker (35) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels won 77-57. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Harvard at Albany (N.Y.) in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Muncie, Indiana, USA; Ball State Cardinals quarterback Drew Plitt (9) looks to pass against the Army Black Knights during the second half at Scheumann Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Central Michigan at Ball State

    1 minute ago
    women's basketball drexel
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch La Salle at Drexel in Women's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    northern illinois football
    College Football

    How to Watch Northern Illinois at Buffalo

    1 minute ago
    womens basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch New Hampshire at Northeastern in Women's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Mar 7, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Myreon Jones (0) dribbles as Maryland Terrapins guard Aaron Wiggins (2) defends during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch George Mason at Maryland in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy