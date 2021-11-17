How to Watch New Hampshire at Northeastern in Women's College Basketball

New Hampshire faces Northeastern on Wednesday night in an interesting women's college basketball matchup.

The New Hampshire women's basketball team (1-1) will head to Boston on Wednesday to face Northeastern (1-1).

Game Date: Nov. 17, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

New Hampshire opened its season with a big loss to No. 9 Iowa but bounced back by defeating Dartmouth in its last game, 58-46.

That game against Iowa's high-powered offense skews the Wildcats' defensive numbers, but offensively, the team has been led by Amanda Torres, who is averaging 13.0 points, 4.5 assists and 3.0 steals per game. Bella Stuart is the leading rebounder at 5.5 per game.

Northeastern is also 1-1, defeating Holy Cross in the opener but then falling 63-60 on Friday against Yale.

The Huskies will rely on one of last year's leading scorers, Kendall Currence, to get them the victory in this one. Currence is averaging 11.5 points per game this season but has really struggled with her shot through two games, shooting just 26.9% from the floor. She made 44.1% of her attempts last year.

These teams have faced off 66 times, with New Hampshire leading the all-time series 36-30. The teams haven't played since 2018 when Northeastern won 69-54.

