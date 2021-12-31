How to Watch New Mexico at Boise State in Women's College Basketball

Boise State started off conference play with a loss as New Mexico enters into conference play today in women's college basketball action.

The Boise State Broncos (4-8) did not have the best non-conference run this season, losing three games by one possession that could have gone either way. They started conference play with another tough loss to the Colorado State Rams (81-77) leading to today’s game with the New Mexico Lobos (9-4).

How to Watch New Mexico at Boise State today:

Game Date: Dec. 31, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

The Broncos lost a closely contested battle to start conference play against arguably the best team in the conference, the Colorado State Rams:

For the Lobos, non-conference play was a lot kinder to them going 8-4 and ending things with their biggest test against the No. 6 Arizona Wildcats.

In that game the Wildcats really controlled the game in the second half, but the Lobos played strong through the first half behind the duo of Paula Reus (15 points) and Latora Duff (14 points and 4 assists).

This season the Lobos are led by the senior Duff sisters, Latora (13.4 points) and Latascya (11.4 points), with Shaiquel McGruder (13.8) leading the team overall and Jaedyn De la Cerda (11.9 points) also chipping in.

For the Broncos, they are led by Abby Muse (10.5 points and 7.3 rebounds) on a team that does not score as much as their opponent.

Muse has four teammates scoring between 8.4-9.8 points per game alongside her.

This season the Broncos are averaging 62.3 points per game, but have shown the ability in wins and losses to explode for 70+ points this season. They are going to need that today against a Lobos team that can score into the 70’s with ease.

