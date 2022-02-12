How to Watch New Mexico at Nevada in Women's College Basketball

On Saturday in women's college basketball action, New Mexico will hit the road to take on Nevada.

The 2021-22 women's college basketball season is heating up with March Madness almost here and Saturday will be full of good matchups for fans to watch. One intriguing game to keep a close eye on will feature New Mexico hitting the road to take on Nevada. Both teams have something left to play for and should put on a good show.

How to Watch the New Mexico Lobos at Nevada Wolf Pack Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Stadium 2

Ahead of this afternoon's game, the Lobos hold a 20-6 record and are still very much in play for a spot in the tournament. New Mexico may be an under-the-radar team, but they have put together a great season thus far. Last time out, the Lobos ended up defeating Air Force by a final score of 72-57.

On the other side of the court, the Wolf Pack have had a solid season as well. Nevada is 15-8 entering this game and need to find a way to string a few wins together to close out the season. In their last game, the Wolf Pack ended up losing to San Diego State by a final score of 68-57.

Both of these teams have a lot of talent on their rosters. As they both look to end the season strong, this should be a very fun matchup to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

