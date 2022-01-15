New Mexico comes into this Mountain West showdown against Colorado State as winners of six straight games.

Colorado State is 11-3 overall, but their main issue this season has been conference play. The Rams are 2-2 in the conference.

The Rams are coming off a loss to San Diego State University, but before that were on a five-game winning streak.

How to Watch New Mexico vs Colorado State Kings Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

New Mexico on the other hand, is on a tear. The Lobos have won nine of their last ten games and are coming into this game undefeated in conference play.

The Lobos have a top 50 scoring offense in college basketball. The main player facilitating that offense is LaTora Duff who is averaging nearly six assists per game, which is good enough for 14th in the NCAA.

Colorado State also has a very solid offense. Their offense is led by McKenna Hofschild. Hofschild is averaging six assists per game, with a higher per-game average than Duff even though she has fewer assists in fewer games.

Even though the Rams have a good overall record, they will need to pull out some Mountain West wins so they don't fall behind in the conference.