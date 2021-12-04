Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    How to Watch New Mexico State at New Mexico in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In-state rivals New Mexico and New Mexico State meet for what should be an intense showdown.
    The New Mexico women's basketball team (6-3) will host New Mexico State (3-2) on Friday for the first of two games in a row between the two programs.

    Game Date: Dec. 3, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 2

    Live Stream New Mexico State at New Mexico on fuboTV:

    The Lobos have played three teams with a Her Hoop Stats ranking of 102nd or better, losing all three of those contests. The team's five wins against Division I opponents all rank 245th or worse in HHS rating, with the five teams having a combined three wins against DI teams.

    Shaiquel McGruder leads the team in scoring at 14.3 points per game, making her one of four players to average double-digit points per game. She's also the Lobos' rebound leader at 6.3 per game.

    As for New Mexico State, the team has just two wins against Division I opponents, beating Tennessee Tech and UIW, teams with a combined two Division I victories this season.

    The team ranks 239th in scoring offense, with Bigue Sarr leading the Aggies in points per game at 11.8 per game on 53.2% shooting. Her 5.6 rebounds per game lead the team as well.

    Despite usually meeting each season for a home and home, these teams didn't face each other last season. The last game in December 2019 resulted in a 107-53 win for New Mexico, which has won the last six in a row in the series.

    December
    3
    2021

    New Mexico State at New Mexico

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium 2
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
