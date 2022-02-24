Although it's looking like UNLV will win the conference, New Mexico has been one of the best teams in the Mountain West and will try to show that today.

The Lobos have lost just seven games all year and are currently on a two-game winning streak. They have just three losses in the conference, which separates them from conference-leading UNLV by two games.

How to Watch New Mexico vs Fresno State Today:

Game Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the New Mexico vs Fresno State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

UNLV has 14 wins with just one conference loss compared to New Mexico's 13 conference wins and three losses. Even if the two finished with the same conference record, UNLV would hold the tiebreaker considering it beat New Mexico earlier in the season.

Fresno State has struggled and is currently on a five-game losing streak. The Bulldogs have won just nine of their last 11 games. One of those losses was to New Mexico which happened last month.

Regardless of record, it's not always easy to beat the same team twice in one season, but the Lobos will look to do that today. End-of-the-season games are always fun to watch, especially when teams are looking to play spoiler.

Tune into Stadium 1 at 9 p.m ET tonight to see which team will come out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.