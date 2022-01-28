New Mexico and UNLV come in to Thursday's game sporting long winning streaks with first place in the Mountain West standings on the line.

The conference-leading Lobos (17-4, 8-0) bring a nine-game winning streak to Las Vegas, while the second-place Lady Rebels (15-4, 7-1) have won nine of their last 10 and are 8-1 at home.

How to Watch New Mexico vs. UNLV in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

Thursday marks just the halfway point in MWC play and plenty can still happen in such an unpredictable conference. But with eight of the Mountain West’s 11 teams already having at least four conference losses, round two between these teams feels even more important.

UNLV can move into a first-place tie with a victory and would have split the season series with New Mexico. The Lobos won, 71-68, on Jan. 3.

Lobos player Shaiquel McGruder racked up 17 points and 15 rebounds in the season’s first meeting.

UNM (77.4 points per game) and UNLV (75.6) feature the Mountain West’s top scoring offenses, but they rack up points in different ways. The Lobos are all about three-pointers and scoring in transition. The Rebels shoot a solid 34% from three-point range, but are not as focused on the three and like to drive to the hoop more.

