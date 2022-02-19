Skip to main content

How to Watch Norfolk State at Coppin State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

It's No. 1 vs No. 2 as Norfolk State will be taking on Coppin State today in a MEAC showdown.

Norfolk State and Coppin State are the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the MEAC and will be facing off today in a battle for the top of the division. 

How to watch the Norfolk State vs Coppin State game today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Next Level Sports

Watch the Norfolk State vs Coppin State game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It didn't look good for the Spartans as they started the year 2-5. They won their first two games and then lost five straight. They have since rebounded and are now No. 1 in the MEAC. 

The Eagles are currently riding a five-game winning streak and are No. 2 in the MEAC. They already lost to Norfolk State earlier in the season and will look to avoid the season sweep today.

As the season is nearing its end, each conference win matters. Norfolk State only has one conference loss and it was to Howard. This will be a big opportunity for Coppin State to avoid the loss and keep the momentum going in its direction.

Tune in to Next Level Sports at 2 p.m. ET to see who will come out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

