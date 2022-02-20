How to Watch North Carolina at Florida State in Women's Basketball

North Carolina takes on Florida State for the first time this season in women’s college basketball on Sunday.

This season has been fantastic for No. 24 North Carolina (20-5) with them showing that they are a real contender in a very tough ACC. The Lady Tar Heels have two wins against ranked teams and are coming off a huge, season-defining victory over No. 3 Louisville (66-65) that could serve as a momentum boost heading into the final few games of the season and the ACC Tournament.

Last season, the Tar Heels finished the season 13-10 in a very strange season for every team, punctuated by a loss to No. 7 Alabama (80-71) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

It was not the season or the finish the team had hoped or anticipated, but this season they have made up for it and some.

Sophomore Deja Kelly learned from her freshman season to grow and expand her game, leading the team with 16.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. She has taken more of a scoring role this year and the team has flourished.

Surrounding Kelly are fellow sophomores Alyssa Ustby (13.0 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game) and Kennedy Todd-Williams (10.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game) and junior Eva Hodgson (10 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game).

The team has a better balance and structure than last season, as seen with their improved record, competitive nature against good teams and position to win the ACC Tournament this season if they keep this up.

