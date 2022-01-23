How to Watch North Carolina at Georgia Tech in Women's College Basketball

No. 20 North Carolina (15-2) heads out on the road to face No. 18 Georgia Tech (14-4) on Sunday in an ACC women's basketball contest.

How to Watch North Carolina at Georgia Tech today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

The Tarheels lost last Sunday to Notre Dame, the team's second loss of the season. But it bounced back with a 61-52 win on Thursday against Virginia, with Deja Kelly scoring 18 points on 5-for-12 shooting while Kennedy Todd-Williams added 15 points and six rebounds. UNC is now 5-2 in conference play.

As for Georgia Tech, the Yellow Jackets enter this game with the same 5-2 conference record as UNC, though a couple of non-conference losses to Auburn and Purdue have given the team four losses overall.

The team is coming off of a 65-55 road win against Syracuse on Thursday, with Nerea Hermosa scoring 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting and adding seven rebounds

Lorela Cubaj continues to do a bit of everything for Georgia Tech. In the Syracuse game, Cubaj scored 14 points on 5-for-11 shooting and also added seven rebounds and five assists. Two Yellow Jacket players grabbed double-digit rebounds in Digna Strautmane and Eylia Love.

