Skip to main content

How to Watch North Carolina at Georgia Tech in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A pair of ranked ACC teams face as North Carolina visits Georgia Tech on Sunday.

No. 20 North Carolina (15-2) heads out on the road to face No. 18 Georgia Tech (14-4) on Sunday in an ACC women's basketball contest.

How to Watch North Carolina at Georgia Tech today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Watch North Carolina at Georgia Tech online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tarheels lost last Sunday to Notre Dame, the team's second loss of the season. But it bounced back with a 61-52 win on Thursday against Virginia, with Deja Kelly scoring 18 points on 5-for-12 shooting while Kennedy Todd-Williams added 15 points and six rebounds. UNC is now 5-2 in conference play. 

As for Georgia Tech, the Yellow Jackets enter this game with the same 5-2 conference record as UNC, though a couple of non-conference losses to Auburn and Purdue have given the team four losses overall.

The team is coming off of a 65-55 road win against Syracuse on Thursday, with Nerea Hermosa scoring 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting and adding seven rebounds

Lorela Cubaj continues to do a bit of everything for Georgia Tech. In the Syracuse game, Cubaj scored 14 points on 5-for-11 shooting and also added seven rebounds and five assists. Two Yellow Jacket players grabbed double-digit rebounds in Digna Strautmane and Eylia Love.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
23
2022

North Carolina at Georgia Tech in Women's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

basketballs
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch St. Bonaventure at George Mason in Women's College Basketball

10 seconds ago
North Carolina Notre Dame women's basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch North Carolina at Georgia Tech in Women's College Basketball

10 seconds ago
Jan 18, 2022; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (2) drives the ball against Butler Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson (2) and forward John-Michael Mulloy (35) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Butler at Providence in Men's College Basketball

10 seconds ago
boston college women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Miami at Boston College in Women's College Basketball

10 seconds ago
kentucky women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Ole Miss at Kentucky in Women's College Basketball

10 seconds ago
basketballs
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Fordham at Dayton in Women's College Basketball

10 seconds ago
basketballs
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch William & Mary at Northeastern in Women's College Basketball

10 seconds ago
Jan 20, 2022; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) shoots against the Georgetown Hoyas during the second half at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Butler vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

10 seconds ago
Jan 20, 2022; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) shoots against the Georgetown Hoyas during the second half at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Providence vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

10 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy