How to Watch North Carolina at Notre Dame in Women's Basketball

Two of the best teams in the ACC in women's college basketball take the court when North Carolina faces Notre Dame on Sunday.

The ACC is becoming one of the best, if not the best conference in women’s college basketball with North Carolina (14-1) and Notre Dame (12-3) joining seven teams with at least 11 wins and four or fewer losses. This game will push one team up higher in the standings, depending on the results of the other games today.

This season, the Tar Heels have been running through their competition. In their 13-game winning streak, they have an average margin of victory of 32.3 points per game. There were only four total games decided by 20 points or fewer in that stretch, two by fewer than 10 points.

They are averaging 79.7 points per game and giving up only 51.9 points to their opponents overall this season.

The offense is powered by Kelly Deja with 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game on 39-43-85 splits. Alyssa Ustby (13.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.1 steals) and Eva Hodgson (11.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals) also pace both the offense and the defense.

Their only loss of the season came against the only ranked opponent they faced, a 45-72 defeat to No. 5-ranked N.C. State.

That is what they have today in the No. 20 ranked Fighting Irish: a ranked opponent.

This season, the Irish are a great offense, scoring 77.3 points and giving up 61.4 points to their opponents. This should be an awesome offensive battle in the ACC.

