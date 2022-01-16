Skip to main content

How to Watch North Carolina at Notre Dame in Women's Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two of the best teams in the ACC in women's college basketball take the court when North Carolina faces Notre Dame on Sunday.

The ACC is becoming one of the best, if not the best conference in women’s college basketball with North Carolina (14-1) and Notre Dame (12-3) joining seven teams with at least 11 wins and four or fewer losses. This game will push one team up higher in the standings, depending on the results of the other games today.

How to Watch North Carolina at Notre Dame today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Watch North Carolina at Notre Dame online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This season, the Tar Heels have been running through their competition. In their 13-game winning streak, they have an average margin of victory of 32.3 points per game. There were only four total games decided by 20 points or fewer in that stretch, two by fewer than 10 points.

They are averaging 79.7 points per game and giving up only 51.9 points to their opponents overall this season.

The offense is powered by Kelly Deja with 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game on 39-43-85 splits. Alyssa Ustby (13.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.1 steals) and Eva Hodgson (11.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals) also pace both the offense and the defense.

Their only loss of the season came against the only ranked opponent they faced, a 45-72 defeat to No. 5-ranked N.C. State.

That is what they have today in the No. 20 ranked Fighting Irish: a ranked opponent.

This season, the Irish are a great offense, scoring 77.3 points and giving up 61.4 points to their opponents. This should be an awesome offensive battle in the ACC.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
16
2022

North Carolina at Notre Dame

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17019492
NFL

How to Watch NFC Wild Card: Eagles at Buccaneers

1 minute ago
Nov 22, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II (27) scores a touchdown in the first half against the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

1 minute ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) exalts during the presentation off the George Halas Trophy after their NFC Championship game Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Green Bay Packers 31-26. Mjs Packers25 24 Hoffman Jpg Packers25
NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

1 minute ago
USATSI_17505867
NBA

How to Watch Suns at Pistons

1 minute ago
Jan 11, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles the ball as Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch (24) defends during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 11, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles the ball as Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch (24) defends during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

1 minute ago
lsu women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Vanderbilt at LSU in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
USATSI_17385712 (1)
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch North Carolina at Notre Dame in Women's Basketball

1 minute ago
Real Madrid
Spanish Super Cup Soccer

How to Watch Spanish Super Cup Final: Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy