The No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball team (7–0) will play host to North Carolina A&T (0–5) on Monday in a nonconference contest.

How to Watch North Carolina A&T at South Carolina in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 29, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

The Gamecocks have gotten off to a strong start, beating three top 10 teams so far this season, including then-No. 2 UConn last Monday in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

They beat Elon 79–38 in their most recent game and have a bit of a breather in this contest before taking on two more top-10 teams in Maryland and Stanford in December.

Aliyah Boston leads the team in scoring and rebounding at 14.4 points and 7.1 boards per game. She's also blocking 2.3 shots per night. The team is also getting some strong guard play from Zia Cooke and Destanni Henderson, who both are shooting over 40% from three-point range.

As for the Aggies, the team also just played Elon, losing 76–66.

Playing its first season as a member of the Big South, North Carolina A&T ranks 328th in Division I in average margin per game at minus-21.4, as well as ranking 323rd in scoring defense. The team is 37th in pace per Her Hoop Stats.

Chanin Scott leads the team in scoring at 12.6 points per game on 44.8% shooting.

These teams last played in 2018, with South Carolina winning 63–52.

